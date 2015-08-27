N. Nazarbayev: National Research Cardiac Surgery Center famous for its achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of "National Research Cardiac Surgery Center" JSC Yuri Pya, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the meeting the issues of future development of medicine in Kazakhstan and cardio surgery service in particular were discussed.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the number of people requiring cardiac surgeries was 10-15 thousand people around the country.

"We could not help those people. Those people who could afford to go to foreign countries went there for treatment. However, not all of those people could afford it. Presently, open heart surgeries are performed in Astana and in many other regions of the country saving lives. The National Research Cardiac Surgery Center is among the leaders in this sphere, and it is becoming very popular in the CIS countries and beyond the borders of the CIS member states. The surgeries performed by the center also help to promote the image of Kazakhstan, but most important they save lives," the President said.

Y. Pya thanked N. Nazarbayev for establishment of such a center in Astana.

"When you opened it you said it was like a palace. It is indeed, we have miracles there. Our center is known in Kazakhstan and beyond its borders. For example, a few days ago 30 well-known specialists from Europe came to learn from us. We have recently introduced a new surgery method that is used in our center only as of today. As a result we have the experience that foreign specialists come to us to learn more about technologies," Yuri Pya noted.