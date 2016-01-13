N. Nazarbayev offered condolences to A. Merkel on death of German citizens in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State sent a letter of condolence to Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on the death of German citizens in the terrorist act committed in Istanbul city, the press service of the Akorda informs.

It was also noted in the telegram that it was with deep regret the President heard the news about the tragedy.

"Kazakhstan condemns terrorism and extremism in all of their forms that pose threat to the global security. Kazakhstan stands for the support of the international community in the fight against terrorism and extremism," the telegram reads.

In the telegram, N. Nazarbayev expressed the condolences on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and personally to A. Merkel and families of the people who were killed in the terrorist act.