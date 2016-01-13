N. Nazarbayev offered condolences to R. Erdogan on terrorist act in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the terrorist act in Istanbul, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President stressed that it was with deep regret he heard the news about the terrorist act in Turkey.

"Today, terrorism poses a great threat to the humanity. However, we can defeat it by uniting our efforts. In turn, Kazakhstan is ready to continue close cooperation with Turkey in the sphere of fighting modern threats in order to ensure peace and stability in our countries," the telegram reads.

N. Nazarbayev expressed the condolences on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and personally to the families of the people who were killed in the terrorist act and wished speedy recovery those who were injured.