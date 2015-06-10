N. Nazarbayev: Our people haven&#39;t lost belief in God

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has had a revival of spirituality over the years of independence, President of Kazakhstan noted at the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

"People still belief in God in the 21 st century. The results of the survey held in different world countries show that more than half of all people, about 60% are religious and they belief in God," N. Nazarbayev said in Astana.

The Head of State also stressed that Kazakhstan had had a revival of spirituality over the period of its independence. "For your information, atheism was approved in Kazakhstan during the Soviet Union period. However, our people have not lost their belief in God," the President emphasized.

1312 mosques, temples, synagogues, and other religious facilities are functioning in Kazakhstan. 47 mass media are working in the country in the sphere of religion.