    N.Nazarbayev outlined main priorities in work of Presidential Administration

    18:20, 21 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the leadership of the Presidential Administration today, Akorda says.

    During the meeting, the President thanked  Nurlan Nigmatullin for his work at this post and wished him success in his service at the Parliament.

    “Nurlan Nigmatullin has worked with me for a long period of time and he has always demonstrated professionalism and deep knowledge in solving problems,” said the President.

    Speaking about new Chief of the Presidential Administration, N.Nazarbayev pointed out experience of Adilbek Dzhaksybekov. “He has already served at this position before. We need an experienced person who takes weighed decisions while tackling the objectives set,” he added.

    The Head of State outlined also the main priorities in the work of the Presidential Administration and emphasized importance of  ensuring effective control over the fulfillment of the tasks.


     

