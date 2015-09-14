N. Nazarbayev pays official visit to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tajikistan within his official visit to the country. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed N. Nazarbayev in the Palace of Nations.

During the visit, N. Nazarbayev is expected to have talks with President of Tajikistan E. Rahmon in the narrow and enlarged formats. The sides will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. Besides, N. Nazarbayev is planned to meet with Shukurjon Zuhurov, the Chairperson of the Assembly of Representatives of the Tajik Supreme Assembly.

Several bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

In terms of the external trade with Tajikistan, Kazakhstan is ranked second behind Russia. Tomorrow, September 15, Nazarbayev will participate in a highest-level meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.