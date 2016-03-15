N. Nazarbayev plans to pay a visit to Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to play a visit to Azerbaijan, he told it during the ceremony of presentation of credentials by ambassadors of a number of foreign states in the Akorda today.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region. We are actively cooperating in the sphere of energy, logistics, agriculture. Besides, I have received an official invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev which I gladly accepted it," N. Nazarbayev said.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov presented the Head of State a letter of credence.

Besides, ambassadors of the UN, Israel, Uzbekistan, Thailand also presented their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.