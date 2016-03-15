  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N. Nazarbayev plans to pay a visit to Azerbaijan

    13:10, 15 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to play a visit to Azerbaijan, he told it during the ceremony of presentation of credentials by ambassadors of a number of foreign states in the Akorda today.

    "Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region. We are actively cooperating in the sphere of energy, logistics, agriculture. Besides, I have received an official invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev which I gladly accepted it," N. Nazarbayev said.

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov presented the Head of State a letter of credence.

    Besides, ambassadors of the UN, Israel, Uzbekistan, Thailand also presented their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!