N. Nazarbayev presented &#39;Taituyak&#39; trophy to winner of &#39;Kazakhstan Barysy&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev presented winner of the national tournament "Kazakhstan Barysy" Beibyt Ystybayev from Zhambyl region the main trophy of the tournament - golden "Taituyak".

The President wished success to the sportsman. Besides, the President took a picture with winners of the tournament.

"Every man has always tried to teach his sons to be strong and stand up for themselves. The traditions to present the Taituyak trophy to the winner of Kazakh kuresi wrestling tournament has really a long history. Our ancestors started it long time ago. According to his tradition, I would like to present this Taituyak trophy to the best wrestler of the tournament Beibyt Ystybayev," N. Nazarbayev said.

Besides, B. Ystybayev won USD 150 thousand for winning the tournament.

In the final bout, Beibyt Ystybayev defeated Ruslan Abdrazakov from Kyzylorda.

The third place was taken by Gani Seidildayev.