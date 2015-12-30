N. Nazarbayev presented arts and crafts set to young artist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State N. Nazarbayev supported the project of "Kazpost" JSC titled "Write a letter to Father Frost" that provided an opportunity for people to realize a dream of children who wrote letters to father Frost making their wishes, press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan D. Abayev informed via Facebook social network.

Thus, N. Nazarbayev was touched by the letter of Viktoria Kharlashina from West Kazakhstan region who asked Father Frost to present her "Doh Vinci" arts and crafts set. The President was happy to send the girl a gift and added an encyclopedia for young artists.

Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev presented a sound system and a collection of books written by Kazakh writers to the residential facility in North Kazakhstan region.

"I think that this campaign showed that the people of Kazakhstan remain kind hearted and are ready to help people in need even in such difficult times. Hundreds of people responded and expressed their willingness to help children from low-income families, children with disabilities and orphan children. The Head of State now showed that he's ready to lead by example as usual," the press secretary of the President wrote.