N. Nazarbayev promised to root for all Kazakhstani Olympic athletes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev promised to root for all Kazakhstani Olympic athletes, the Head of State said at the meeting with Kazakhstani Olympic athletes in the Akorda today.

The President wished Kazakhstani athletes good luck at the Olympic Games.

"Most of you are young, you will take part in many tournament in the future yet. However, you have to remember that the entire country is rooting for you including me. We will be rooting for all of you. Your participation in the Olympic Games inspires the people of Kazakhstan. Therefore, we are expecting you to win at the Olympic Games on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan," N. Nazarbayev said.