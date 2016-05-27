N. Nazarbayev proposed to hold next Foreign Investors Council sitting at EXPO-2017 platform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to hold the next sitting of the Foreign Investors Council within the framework of opening of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

"The key task for Kazakhstan over the nearest future is forming the new model of economic development, which will allow to reach the set earlier goal on joining the top 30 developed countries of the world. We have to take the right measures now, and this is exactly what we are doing, and will be doing in future.

As long as we discussed the theme of the international financial center "Astana", which is planned to be EXPO-2017-based, and the theme of the exhibition is "Future Energy" I propose to have the theme of the next sitting called "New Energy" and hold it right on the territory of the exhibition within the framework of opening of the EXPO," the Head of State said.