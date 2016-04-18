N.Nazarbayev’s Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” is addressed to entire world – Majilisman Sultanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" is addressed to all the peoples of the world. Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Kuanysh Sultanov said it at a press conference in Astana today.

“In his Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” the Head of State highlights that the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty does not fulfill its purpose. 20 years ago, the UN developed and signed the Treaty on General Prohibition of Nuclear Tests. It has not entered into force yet, although temporary ban was announced by all countries. This is a significant step ahead. Therefore, the Kazakh President’s Manifesto was and is addressed to the heads of state, countries and peoples of the entire world. The Manifesto calls all the nations and countries to unite in the fight for the nuclear-weapon-free world, K.Sultanov noted.

According to the deputy, such great interest of the global community to the program document authored by N.Nazarbayev is directly linked to ndisputable leadership of Kazakhstan and its President in the global anti-nuclear movement.