N. Nazarbayev: SCO has to remain guarantor of stability and security of region

UFA. KAZINFORM - In the context of the events and processes taking place globally, the SCO has to remain a guarantor of stability and security of the region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said speaking at the enlarged sitting of the SCO Heads of State in Ufa.

"Signing of the SCO Development Strategy-2025 is a vivid demonstration of the evolution of this organization," N. Nazarbayev said.

Besides, the Head of State emphasized that the document would have to become the backbone of the organization's activity for the next 10 years.

"In the context of the events and processes taking place globally, the SCO has to remain a guarantor of stability and security of the region," N. Nazarbayev added.