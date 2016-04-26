N. Nazarbayev: Selling of lands to foreigners out of question

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The issue regarding selling of lands to foreign citizens is out of question, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the People's Assembly session in Astana today.

"The issue regarding selling of lands to foreign citizens is out of question. All talks regarding this issue are groundless. Those who heat up these rumours should be brought to justice," the President said.

Besides, the Head of State called on the state bodies to pay more attention to the issues of explanation of legislative innovations discussed in the country.

"If we say we take all our decisions for the good of the people we need to consult with the people before taking one. We have to explain what we do and what goals we pursue to people, so people could be fully aware of our policy," N. Nazarbayev noted.