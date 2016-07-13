N. Nazarbayev sent letter of condolence to Italian Prime Minister on deadly train crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on a head-on train crash in the southern Italian region of Puglia, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State said that it was with deep regret that he heard the news about the deadly train crash that killed so many people.

On behalf of the all the people of Kazakhstan and personally President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the families and friends of the people killed in the train crash and wished speedy recovery to the injured.