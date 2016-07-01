N. Nazarbayev shared his opinion regarding «Made in Kazakhstan» brand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev was satisfied with the quality of the products made under the "Made in Kazakhstan" brand, the President said at the sitting focused on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016 today.

N. Nazarbayev noted the necessity of development of the processing industry as an alternative economy under the conditions of the reduction of prices for the main export products.

"Made in Kazakhstan" brand is not just a program or movement, it means new productions, new jobs, technologies and products. I am especially glad to see the products of the light industry," the President noted.

The Head of State also expressed his satisfaction with the results of the agricultural sector having noted that the sector was producing almost all types of products. However, the President said the production volume needs to be increased.

"It's the matter of time. We pay enough attention to the agricultural complex. Kazakhstan produces environmentally friendly agricultural products and we have to continue to keep this high level," the Head of State emphasized

As the President informed, 500 new types of products are now manufactured in Kazakhstan as a result of the implementation of the industrialization program.