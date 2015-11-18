N. Nazarbayev signed Law &#39;On access to information&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On access to information". The Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps for implementation of five institutional reforms and ensuring the constitutional rights of citizens to freely have and distribute information by any legal means, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Besides, the President of the country signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislation acts of Kazakhstan on the issues of access to information" aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps for implementation of five institutional reforms and for bringing the legislation in line with the Law "On access to information".

The text of the Law is published in the print media.