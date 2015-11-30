N. Nazarbayev signed Law on guaranteed transfer from National Fund of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018," the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund for 2016-2018" aimed at the approval of the volume of the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund to the national budget for 2016-2018.

