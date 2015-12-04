N. Nazarbayev signed Law on Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan", the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan" aimed at implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps for implementation of five institutional reforms" and providing for improvement of the activity of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev signed the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the issues of the Supreme Judicial Council, judicial system and judges' status" aimed at implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps for implementation of five institutional reforms" and providing for a comprehensive reform of the judges selection system.