N. Nazarbayev: Signing of agreement on establishment of Low Enrichment Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan - result of great work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with former US Senator Sam Nunn, the press service of the Akorda informs.

President of Kazakhstan noted the symbolic nature of the meeting, which is held on the threshold of the anniversary of the Semipalatinsk Test Site and the International Day against Nuclear Tests celebrated by the UN.

The Head of State stressed that S. Nunn supported our country since the closure of the test site in Semipalatinsk.

"Nobody knows this issue better than you. I think we have done a great work and we have the result of it in form of the signed document on establishment of the low enrichment uranium bank in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is one of the initiators and leaders of the global anti-nuclear movement. I personally participate in all international summits dedicated to this issue," N. Nazarbayev said.

In turn, S. Nunn noted the importance of signing of the agreement on establishment of the low enrichment uranium bank in Kazakhstan.

"This is the first step in building of the future, when all the countries will be cooperating in order to renounce the military use of nuclear energy. Kazakhstan and you personally have always led by example. The world knows what you did, because Kazakhstan was the place where the decision on closing the nuclear test site was made. Kazakhstan demonstrated what to do with nuclear programs," the former US Senator noted.