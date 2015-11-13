N. Nazarbayev signs Law on self-regulation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On self-regulation".

As the press service of the president informs, the Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms. The document defines the legal ground for self-regulation of entities of professional and entrepreneurship activity and regulates conditions, order of establishment and operation of self-regulated organizations and their status.

The text of the Law is published in the print media.