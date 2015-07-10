N. Nazarbayev stressed important role of Iran in ensuring regional and international security

UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed a role of Iran in ensuring regional and international security. He said it at the enlarged SCO Heads of State sitting in Ufa.

The President emphasized the situation in the Middle East was quite difficult. Besides, the situations in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iran remain very complicated. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not under control yet.

"All these events are the consequences of the global and impactful changes including formation of the multipolar world order and another spin of the world financial crisis. However, I am confident that SCO member states will contribute to restoring internal peace, security and sustainable development and cooperation. I would like to emphasize the Tehran plays an important role in ensuring regional and international security. We hope for sooner completion of the talks of Iran with international mediators and signing of an agreement on the Iran dossier," N. Nazarbayev added.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev expressed his opinion regarding the situation in Ukraine. "We think there is no alternative to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Kazakhstan is ready to continue to contribute to resolution of the problem," he concluded.