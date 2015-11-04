N.Nazarbayev, T. Blair met in London

LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his official trip to the UK, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with ex-Prime Minister of this country Tony Blair, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The parties discussed the issues of investment cooperation and the course of implementation of the Plan of Nation - 100 Specific Steps. The British side noted that the Plan of Nation offered by President of Kazakhstan would allow our country to effectively overcome the current economic situation.