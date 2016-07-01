N. Nazarbayev thanked A. Issekeshev for his work on implementation of industrialization program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Asset Issekeshev for his work on implementation of the industrialization program of the country.

"I would like to say that a great work has been done in the last six years. I would like to thank Asset Issekeshev for this work. He was the first to begin working on introduction of the industrialization program in Kazakhstan. We have to thank him for the good work he did and congratulate him on his new appointment. I think he will use all the great experience he has in the capital city being the mayor of Astana," N. Nazarbayev stressed at the sitting focused on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

The President also noted that there were some difficulties at the early stages of the program implementation, but the work must be continued. New Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek will now be responsible for implementation of this program.