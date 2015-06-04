N. Nazarbayev thanked EBRD for support of «Nurly Zhol» program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan met with president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti within the framework of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The new directions of the work of the council, ways of development of its work and plans for the future were discussed at the meeting.

Besides, the interlocutors considered the issues of the participation of the Bank in development of different sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan including the sector of agriculture.

N. Nazarbayev emphasized that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development was the key partner of Kazakhstan.

"We cooperate with a number of international financial institutes within the implementation of the key programs. The EBRD works in many spheres in our country including development of small and medium-sized business, infrastructure, industry and innovations. In particular, large-scale program "Nurly Zhol' is implemented with the support of the EBRD. Thus, I would like to express my gratitude for your support and participation in many projects of Kazakhstan," the President noted.

In turn, S. Chakrabarti noted the importance of the course of development chosen by Kazakhstan and aimed at infrastructural development and he also expressed his hope for future productive cooperation.