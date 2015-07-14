N. Nazarbayev thanks people congratulating him on his birthday and Astana Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his gratitude to all those people who congratulated him on his birthday and Astana Day, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Dear Friends!

I received thousands of letters, telegrams and telephone calls from people who wanted to congratulate me on my birthday and Astana Day.

I receive congratulations from our citizens, from the staff of big companies and agricultural enterprises. Representatives of the education and medicine spheres, science and culture sectors, non-governmental associations, veterans and students sent warm words to me.

It was especially pleasant to receive letters from children who expressed their warmest feelings and congratulations. It is especially nice because children are our future. They see and understand the goals and tasks I set and it is what is important for me.

Many world leaders and presidents expressed their congratulations to me and it demonstrates the authority of the country in the world.

I would like to thank you all for your congratulations and thank you for the support you show by your work, study and art for the good of the country.

New achievements of our country and each citizen are the most important things for me!

I wish you unity, prosperity, wellbeing and happiness for every family!