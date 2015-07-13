N. Nazarbayev to be presented award of Russian People&#39;s Assembly «For contribution to strengthening of peace and friendship of people»

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Moscow, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will be presented the highest award of the Council of the Russian People's Assembly - the badge of the Russian People's Assembly for contribution to strengthening of peace and friendship of people, first deputy chairman of the council of the Russian People's Assembly, head of the Assembly of Orenburg region Venaly Amelin informed today.

"I would like to inform everyone that enlarged sitting of the Council of the Assembly of People of Russia was held on June in Moscow. The decision on presenting the highest award of the Assembly - the badge of the Russian People's Assembly for contribution to strengthening of peace and friendship to President of Russian Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was made," V. Amelin told at the roundtable on the theme of the National Plan - 100 steps in Astana.

He informed that the badge would be handed over to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia.