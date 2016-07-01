  • kz
    N. Nazarbayev to launch new projects of industrialization program online on July 1

    07:27, 01 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A teleconference with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held on July 1. The projects of the second stage of the industrialization program will be launched during the teleconference.

    According to the ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, a sitting focused on the results of the industrialization program of the first half of 2016 will be held as well.

    Besides, new approaches to implementation of the second stage of the program will be presented during the teleconference.

    It is expected that 30 new projects totaling KZT 175.5 bln will be launched on July 1. New enterprises will allow to create about 4 thousand new jobs.

    The projects will be launched in different spheres varying from mining, chemical, light industry to agro-industrial complex, ect.

     

