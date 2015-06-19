  • kz
    N. Nazarbayev to visit Milan on National Day of Kazakhstan at EXPO-2015

    17:37, 19 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Milan on the National Day of Kazakhstan at the EXPO-2015 on June 27.

    It is planned that the Kazakh-Italian business forum with the participation of businessmen from the two countries will be held within the framework of the visit. It is also expected that more than 20 documents totaling about 500 million US dollars will be signed there.

     

     

     

     

