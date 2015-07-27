N. Nazarbayev told about preferences for foreign investors within WTO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about preferences for foreign investors at the sitting of the Permanent Council of the WTO, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiembai reports.

"Improving investment climate we try to diversify our economy. We create conditions for investors to invest not only into the oil and gas and ore mining sectors but into the processing sector of the economy as well. We have the Fund of Future Generations where we have saved about 100 billion US dollars that we allocate for creation of the alternative economy now.

Investors coming to the priority sectors will be exempt from corporate income taxes and land taxes for 10 years and for 8 years from property taxes. Implementing our industrial program we have managed to build 770 new enterprises in the first phase of our program. Another 70 will be launched this year. Now, when we begin our second five-year phase we will be spending money on innovations only," he noted.

Besides, the President told that businessmen from 20 world countries would be able to come to Kazakhstan within a visa-free regime, which is a part of the preferences prepared by Kazakhstan.

N. Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan was open to cooperation with all countries.