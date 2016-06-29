N.Nazarbayev visited JSC AZIA AVTO Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM In the course of the visit to the East Kazakhstan region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed JSC AZIA AVTO and familiarized with an investment project on establishment of a modern auto-industrial cluster.

The project unites a full-cycle car-making industry and a technological park on manufacturing spare car parts.



The Head of State was also informed of the technological cycle, production and investment indicators and the project's implementation schedule.



Besides, the President talked to the employees of the enterprise and wished them successful development and high competitiveness.

The capacity of the JSC AZIA AVTO project will make 120,000 cars per year. The project aims at satisfying the country's domestic demand and exporting products to the neighbor countries.