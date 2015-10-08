N. Nazarbayev visited museum &#39;Ancient Taraz&#39;

ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited museum "Ancient Taraz" within his working trip to Zhambyl region, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the visit N. Nazarbayev held a meeting with representatives of scientific society of the region and residents and guests of Zhambyl region.

Besides, the Head of State visited the archeological park where he familiarized with the presented there exhibits found during the archeological excavations.