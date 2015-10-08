  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N. Nazarbayev visited museum &#39;Ancient Taraz&#39;

    16:12, 08 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited museum "Ancient Taraz" within his working trip to Zhambyl region, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    During the visit N. Nazarbayev held a meeting with representatives of scientific society of the region and residents and guests of Zhambyl region.

    Besides, the Head of State visited the archeological park where he familiarized with the presented there exhibits found during the archeological excavations.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Culture President of Kazakhstan Zhambyl region News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!