N. Nazarbayev visited rice mill plant in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is in Kyzylorda within the working trip, visited the rice mill plant, Kazinform correspondent Elyubai Auezov reports.

At the plant, the President spoke about development of agriculture and introduction of innovations. The President also noted that agriculture remained a locomotive of the economy during the crisis periods.

As head of the plant Bakdaulet Makashev informed, it was planned to launch a flour milling plant and a pasta factory, the buildings are ready already. The cost of the project is KZT 375.9 million. The plant operates on the basis of the public-private partnership. The share of "Baikonyr" JSC is 49 percent and 51 percent belongs to "Zhan Arai Zhem" LLP.