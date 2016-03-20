N. Nazarbayev voted at parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote at the elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament and to the maslikhat of Astana.

Nursultan Nazarbayev voted at the voting station No.81 in the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana.

The elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats of all levels are held in Kazakhstan today. 9840 voting stations are opened in Kazakhstan including 65 stations in foreign countries.

It is expected that over 9 million people will take part in the elections in Kazakhstan.