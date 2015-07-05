N. Nazarbayev wished success to participants of open golf tournament in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the open golf tournament in Astana, the press service of the Akorda informs.

People from all the regions of the country and foreign countries as well came to participate in the tournament.

The President congratulated them on the start of the tournament and the Astana Day.

"We have been building this beautiful city together. Now this is what we are all proud of. This golf club was built literally in the steppe. This sport is just developing in Kazakhstan but later we will have more golf clubs in Astana," N. Nazarbayev said.

In conclusion, the President wished success to all participants of the tournament.