N. Nazarbayev: Women symbolize unity, creation and stability

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the representatives of "Koktem Shuagy" women's community today and congratulated all women of the country on the upcoming International Women's Day, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State noted the role of women in establishment and development of Kazakhstan. He wished them health, family wellbeing and success.

N. Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact that representatives of different professions were at the meeting.

"Mothers raising many children, representatives of business, military sphere, scientists, doctors, teachers, figures of culture and sport, journalists are here. Women have been the support of our country all these long years. All the achievements of the country were possible only thanks to your active participation. You symbolize unity, creation and stability in the society," the Head of State noted.

"Women gave birth to seven million people over 25 years of independence in Kazakhstan. 45 children are born every hour in Kazakhstan. It would be impossible without having confidence about the bright future of our country. This new generation is the future of Kazakhstan," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

The President also emphasized that he signed the Decree on adoption of a new state program on development of education and science for 2016-2019 within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps" on March 1.

In turn, women told about their achievements and noted a positive effect of the social and economic policy of Kazakhstan.