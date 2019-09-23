N. Nigmatulin, Russian Duma Speaker consider directions of inter-parliamentary coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin and Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin have discussed current directions of inter-parliamentary interaction as well as the issues of the upcoming IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Majilis.

The interlocutors noted the strategic nature of the Kazakh-Russian relations which are developing thanks to the leadership of the two states. In this regard Mr. Volodin emphasized First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev’s contribution to strengthening relations with Russia and the enhancement of the Eurasian partnership.

Chairman of the Majilis and Speaker of the State Duma have also noted the high level of inter-parliamentary partnership.

In addition, the parties expressed confidence that on the sidelines of the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments there will be fruitful exchange of views on ensuring safe and sustainable development of the Eurasian continent.

According to the words of Nurlan Nigmatulin, parliamentary delegations from 65 countries and 14 international organizations will partake in the upcoming event in Nur-Sultan.