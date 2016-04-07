N. Nogayev: Construction of Atyrau-Russian border road to begin this year

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Construction of the road connecting Atyrau and the Russian border will begin this year, Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev told at the briefing dedicated to practical implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"The project on construction of the road connecting Atyrau and Astrakhan is planned for three years. The implementation of this project will begin this year. We will begin with the first section of 16 km long. We will also continue construction of local roads including micro districts and satellite villages. We plan to construct roads making 100 km in total," N. Nogayev informs.