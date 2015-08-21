N.Saktaganov: Kazinform is notable for unique writing style and readiness for dialogue

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Acting Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Nurymbet Saktaganov has sent a letter of congratulation to the staff of Kazinform International News Agency on the 95th anniversary of its foundation.

"Over its almost century-long history Kazinform has passed a long way - from the first Kazakh News Agency - Orenburg-Turgai department of ROSTA - to the modern, mobile and operative mass media Your agency is one of the most influential and readable internet-resources of the country working 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Your website is notable for a variety of opinions and approaches to the most vital issues of our society as well as for unique writing style and readiness for dialogue. You widely cover both global and local news. I wish you not to betray your principles and communicate important and necessary news to the population objectively and operatively and remain a bulwark of intelligentsia and honesty. I wish happiness, health and success to Kazinform staff and their families," the letter reads.