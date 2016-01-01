N. Shimomura: UN will actively assist in implementation of reforms in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov received yesterday Permanent Coordinator of the UN - Permanent Representative of the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura .

As the MFA's press service says, over the years of cooperation Kazakhstan and the UN have established mutually beneficial and dynamic interaction.

E. Idrissov noted that cooperation with the UN in priority areas of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. An important event became the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the 70th Jubilee Session of the UN General Assembly and the UN Summit on sustainable development as well as his initiatives on promotion of international cooperation for the purpose of sustainable development, disarmament and fight with terrorism. Idrissov expressed hope for close collaboration with the UN structures in their implementation within the UN.

It should be noted that UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Deputy Secretary General - UNDP Administrato Helen Clark and other high-ranking representatives of the UN paid fruitful visits to Kazakhstan in 2015.

The parties pointed out successful implementation of the Millenium Development Goals in Kazakhstan and active engagement of the country in elaboration of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, joint projects of the Government and UN agencies in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions as well as the progress in establishment of the UN Regional Hub in Almaty.

N. Shimomura told E. Idrissov that in compliance with the 2016-2020 UN-Kazakhstan Partnership Framework Program, the UN agencies will render all-round assistance and expert support to the programs and reforms under the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy and Five Institutional Reforms.