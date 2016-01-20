Nacho Monreal commits future to Arsenal with long-term contract

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Nacho Monreal has signed a long-term contract at Arsenal. The 29-year-old has become the first choice left-back with the Premier League leaders over the past year, having been signed by Arsène Wenger from Málaga for around £8.3m in January 2013.

The Spaniard, who will be 30 in February, had 18 months to run on his contract but was offered an improved deal as a reward for his performances, according to the Guardian.

Monreal has played in all of Arsenal's 22 league matches this season and Wenger recently praised the defender, saying: "What has been important is regularity of his performances, the fact he has improved every year since he arrived."

Photograph: JMP/Rex/Shutterstock