Nadal bags 10th French Open victory, beats Wawrinka in straight sets

PARIS. KAZINFORM Spain's Rafael Nadal won the French Open on Sunday, beating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to take his 10th title at the Grand Slam event, EFE reports.

"The feeling that I have here is impossible to describe and difficult to compare to other places," Nadal said after the match.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has won titles in Paris as a teenager, in his 20s and now in his 30s, needed just two hours and five minutes to take his record-setting 10th title at Roland Garros.

"For me, the nerves, the adrenaline that I feel when I play on this court, it's impossible to compare to another feeling. For me it's the most important event in my career without a doubt. Winning again here is something that I cannot describe," Nadal said.

The Spaniard completely dominated Wawrinka, who eliminated world No. 1 Andy Murray in a marathon semifinals match that lasted nearly five hours on Friday.

Nadal is the only player in the Open Era to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam tournament, hoisting the trophy at Roland Garros in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Only legendary Australian Margaret Court, winner of 11 Australian Opens between 1960 and 1973, bests the Spaniard.

American Martina Navratilova won nine Wimbledon titles between 1978 and 1990.

Nadal also holds the record for winning the French Open five years in a row from 2010-2014.

Nadal, who will be the world No. 2 for the first time since October 2014, won in Paris for the third time in his career without dropping a set, matching his feat from 2008 and 2010.



Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP