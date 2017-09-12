Nadal continues to top ATP rankings after claiming US Open title

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, EFE reports.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, on Sunday won his third US Open title with a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over big-serving South African Kevin Anderson.

Switzerland's Roger Federer moved to the second position, while Britain's Andy Murray, who is out of action due to a hip injury, came in third.

German Alexander Zverev jumped to the fourth position, ahead of Marin Cilic.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic moved down to the sixth place, while Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka dropped four positions to occupy the eighth.

Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta jumped nine positions to join the top 10 list.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,465 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,505

3. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 6,790

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470

5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155

6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,125

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030

8. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,690

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,575

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,855.