  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nadal continues to top ATP rankings after claiming US Open title

    11:00, 12 September 2017
    Photo: None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, EFE reports.

    Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, on Sunday won his third US Open title with a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over big-serving South African Kevin Anderson.

    Switzerland's Roger Federer moved to the second position, while Britain's Andy Murray, who is out of action due to a hip injury, came in third.

    German Alexander Zverev jumped to the fourth position, ahead of Marin Cilic.

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic moved down to the sixth place, while Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka dropped four positions to occupy the eighth.

    Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta jumped nine positions to join the top 10 list.

    The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

    1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,465 points

    2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,505

    3. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 6,790

    4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470

    5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155

    6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,125

    7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030

    8. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,690

    9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,575

    10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,855.

     

    Tags:
    Sport World News Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!