Nadal cruises into quarterfinals with easy win over Dolgopolov at US Open

NEW YORK KAZINFORM Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win over Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov on Monday at the US Open, booking a spot in the quarterfinals, EFE reports.

"I think I played a solid match," Nadal said. "Usually, I play with not many mistakes, he can play amazing shots but sometimes a little bit unpredictable, so I tried to remain focus on myself."

The 31-year-old Nadal needed just one hour and 41 minutes to advance to his seventh quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows, where he won the title in 2010 and 2013.

Nadal has now won 50 matches at the US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the year.

The Spaniard's opponent in the quarters will be Russia's Andrey Rublev, who took out Belgium's David Goffin, the No. 9 seed, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

The 19-year-old Rublev, the world No. 53, is the youngest man to make it to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows since American Andy Roddick in 2001.

Rublev, one of the rising stars on the ATP World Tour, knocked off Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 7 seed, on his way to the quarterfinals.

This will be the first meeting between Nadal and Rublev.

"Rafa is the real champion and I'm just going to try to enjoy it - this is the quarter-final and I have nothing to lose," Rublev said.