Nadal hopes to meet Federer in Australian Open 2017 final

Spaniard is hoping to meet his old rival Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open 2017. For the match to happen Rafa needs to beat Grigor Dimitrov in semi-final on Friday

Nadal has not played in a major final since the French Open in 2014.



Roger Federer is aiming at winning a record 18th title in Australia.



Today Nadal who has had several injuries recently is in a top shape which he proved with a spectacular victory over Milos Raonic in quarter-finals.