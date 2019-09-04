Nadal into ninth US Open quarterfinal

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal defeated 2014 champion Marin Cilic to reach his ninth US Open quarterfinal.

The 33-year-old Spaniard beat the Croatian 22nd seed with a four-set win in a 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory in New York, Anadolu Agency reports.





The 18-time Grand Slam champion Nadal will face Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman in the US Open last eight round.

Meanwhile, defending champion and world number one Naomi Osaka knocked out of the US Open after losing 7-5 6-4 to Swiss Belinda Bencic in the last 16 round.

Bencic will face Croatian Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals.

Men's quarterfinal matches are as follows:

Stan Wawrinka (23) - Daniil Medvedev (5)

Roger Federer (3) - Grigor Dimitrov

Matteo Berrettini (24) - Gael Monfils (13)

Diego Schwartzman (20) - Rafael Nadal (2)

Women's quarterfinal matches are as follows:

Belinda Bencic (13) - Donna Vekic (23)

Bianca Andreescu (15) - Elise Mertens (25)

Elina Svitolina (5) - Johanna Konta (16)

Serena Williams (8) - Qiang Wang (18)