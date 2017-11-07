Nadal stays atop ATP rankings, Djokovic, Murray drop out of top 10

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, while Britain's Andy Murray and Serbia's Novak Djokovic dropped out of the top 10, EFE reports.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, was followed by Switzerland's Roger Federer with 9.005 points.

Twelfth-placed Djokovic and Murray, who fell to the 16th spot, missed the final Grand Slam tournament of the season with elbow and hip injuries, respectively.

Germany's Alexander Zverev came in third, ahead of Austria's Dominic Thiem.

Additionally, American Jack Sock, who earned Paris Masters title Sunday after winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 over Serbian Filip Krajinovic, jumped 13 spots to ninth, ahead of 10th-placed Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10.645 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9.005

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4.400

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3.815

5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3.805

6. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3.650

7. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3.150

8. David Goffin (Belgium) 2.975

9. Jack Sock (United States) 2.765

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2.615.



Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin retained his 79th position while Alexander Bublik lost two lines and is now 114th and Dmitry Popko climbed three lines to 184th.