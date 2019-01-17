Nairobi hotel attack death toll rises to 21

NAIROBI. KAZINFORM The death toll in the Jan. 15 attack on a luxury hotel complex in the Kenyan capital has risen from 14 to 21, police have confirmed, EFE reported.

"We wish to inform that ... six other bodies were found at the scene and one police officer succumbed very sadly to his injuries," Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said at a press conference late Wednesday.

Twenty-eight people were admitted to hospitals and "five terrorists were eliminated," he said.

The fatalities include 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American, and three people of African descent who have not yet been identified, said Boinnet.

"We have arrested two individuals who we have very strong reasons to believe facilitated the attack and are in our custody assisting the police with their investigations," he said.

The Kenyan Red Cross said in a statement late Wednesday that their psychosocial teams had reached 341 people with more expected to receive counseling through a hotline and at Chiromo mortuary. The organization also called for blood donations.

Earlier Wednesday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the police operation at the 14 Riverside complex over, with all terrorists "eliminated."

He added that he had met with the national security council and assured that anyone involved in planning, financing and executing the act would be brought to justice.

The Somali jihadist group al-Shabaab, which joined al-Qaeda's international network in 2012, claimed the attack Tuesday in a broadcast on its radio station Andalus.

Nairobi had not seen any such attack since Sep. 2013, when in an operation similar to Tuesday's, at least four al-Shabaab terrorists stormed the Westgate Mall in Nairobi not far from the 14 Riverside complex that is frequented by foreigners and Kenyans.

In the Westgate attack, 67 people died during the four days the terrorists remained holed up in the building.

The worst terrorist attack in Kenya was the 1998 bombing at the United States embassy in Nairobi which left more than 200 dead and thousands wounded.