Names of weightlifters of Kazakhstan going to Rio Olympics revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The trainers of the national weightlifting team of Kazakhstan held the final competition for the weightlifters of Kazakhstan competing for the Olympic "ticket" on July 11, Sports.kz informs.

Eight athletes took part in the competition, but only five of them will go to Rio.

Competition results:

Arli Chontei (56 kg) 130+155 - 4th place

Farkhat Kharki (62 kg) 143+184 - 2nd place

Nizhat Rakhimov (77 kg) 170+211 - 1st place

Aidar Kazov (77 kg) 157+200 - 6th place

Kirill Pavlov (77 kg) 158+196 - 7th place

Alexander Zaichikov (105 kg) 190+222 - 3rd place

Ibragim Bersanov (105 kg) 186+215 - 8th place

Selimkhan Abubakirov (105+ kg) 203+230 - 10th place

Based on the results of the competition and the world's rankings the trainers of the national weightlifting team decided the following athletes would be representing Kazakhstan in Rio.

Women:

Margarita Yeliseyeva (48 kg)

Karina Goricheva (63 kg)

Zhazira Zhapparkul (69 kg)

Men:

Arli Chontei (56 kg)

Farkhat Kharki (62 kg)

Nizhat Rakhimov (77 kg)

Denis Ulanov (84 kg)

Alexander Zaichikov (105 kg)





