Nariman Turegaliev appointed mayor of Uralsk (PHOTO)

URALSK. KAZINFORM - In coordination with the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the decision of governor of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Toregaliev was appointed mayor of Uralsk city.

Nariman Toregaliev was born in 1964 in the village of Yessensay, Akzhayik area. In 1990 he graduated from Zhambyl Irrigation and Construction Institute. In 2004 he graduated from the Caspian Public University.



Prior to his appointment to the post he served as deputy governor of the region.



